KARACHI Jan 13 Pakistani stocks rose
about 1 percent on Friday but volumes remained thin and dealers
said investor interest is likely to remain limited in the near
term given the political turmoil in the country.
Relations between Pakistan's civilian government and the
military have reached their lowest point since a coup in 1999,
reducing the chances that the leadership can take on the
country's enormous social and economic challenges.
Embattled President Asif Ali Zardari's ruling party lobbied
coalition partners on Friday for a vote of support.
One of Zardari's allies introduced a resolution in
parliament which places "full confidence and trust" in the
political leadership of the nuclear-armed South Asian state.
"The index rose today only because of some activity in two
or three heavy weight stocks, otherwise there is no interest in
the market," said Ashraf Zakaria, a dealer at brokers Ali
Hussain Rajabali and Co.
"The situation will not change unless the political turmoil
settles, as it has made investors extremely nervous and
cautious," he said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.97 percent, or 105.34 points, higher at 11,014.46
on turnover of just 32.06 million shares.
On Thursday, the index ended at its lowest closing since
Aug. 29.
Dealers said investors were also nervous about a Supreme
Court hearing on Monday, fearing a ruling that could further
destabilise the troubled government.
The Supreme Court has threatened the government with
contempt proceedings that could lead to the fall of senior
officials, including the prime minister, if it does not take
action on long-standing corruption cases against Zardari.
Zardari says the charges are false and politically
motivated.
The rupee fell on Friday as dollar demand from importers
outmatched the supply of the U.S. currency.
The rupee ended at 90.28/32 to the dollar, down from
90.10/15 a day earlier. The rupee fell to a record low of 91.28
to the dollar in intra-day trade on Monday.
"There were some decent dollar inflows today but they were
still lower than the outflows of $60-$70 million, hence the
rupee ended lower," said a dealer at a foreign bank.
Dealers said the rupee is likely to remain weak in the weeks
ahead. The rupee lost 4.82 percent in 2011 after falling 1.53
percent in 2010.
In the money market, overnight rates eased to end at 11.25
percent from the top level of 11.90 percent on Thursday in
slightly improved liquidity conditions.
