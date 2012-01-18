KARACHI Jan 18 Energy stocks such as Oil
and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) on Wednesday pushed
the Karachi index to a one-and-a-half month high, ending up more
than 2 percent.
The trading frenzy followed comments by a senior U.S.
official who said Washington wanted to promote investment in
Pakistan.
"The American government is active in promoting U.S.
investment," said U.S. Consul General William Martin while
visiting the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE), "particularly in the
energy sector."
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
ended 2.15 percent, or 242.55 points, higher at
11,547.71, its highest close since Dec. 1.
Volume rose to 83.73 million shares, compared with 53.11
million shares traded on Tuesday.
OGDCL, the most heavily weighted company on the KSE-index,
ended higher at its trading limit of 5 percent, at 151.65
rupees. The index halts trade on stocks if they rise or drop 5
percent.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at
90.21/28 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 90.30/35,
amid lack of import payments.
The rupee fell to a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
intra-day trade last week.
Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health,
especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressure
on the rupee.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.90 percent,
compared with Tuesday's close of between 9.25 percent and 9.75
percent, because of tight liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)