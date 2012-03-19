March 19 Pakistani stocks ended more than 1.6
percent lower on Monday, led by selling in fertilizer shares
from Engro Corporation following reports its new plant has
closed, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 1.65 percent, or 219.40 points, to end at 13,077.72 points.
Volume fell to 256 million shares, compared with 426.21
million traded on Friday.
"The closure of Engro's new plant resulted in selling across
the board," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
Engro ended 5 percent lower at 101.27 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70
to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.74/78.
The rupee had been supported by remittances from overseas
Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the
first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with
$6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, remittances totalled $1.16 billion.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern about Pakistan's current account
deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight
months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million
over the same period in the previous year.
The current account deficit in February stood at $260
million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February
2011.
The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.90 percent,
unchanged from Friday's close, because of tight liquidity in the
interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway and James
Jukwey)