KARACHI, March 27 Pakistani stocks ended more
than 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday led by the cement sector, but
volume was dull as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines
following violence in Karachi, the country's financial hub,
dealers said.
Police said at least five people were killed and several
others wounded in unrest sparked by the murder of a local
politician on Tuesday.
"Concerns about law and order in the city affected the
sentiment at the market today," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at
Arif Habib Corp.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.23 percent, or 163 points, higher at 13,449.73 points.
Volume fell to 166 million shares, compared with 278 million
traded on Monday.
"Investors looked keen to invest in the cement sector due to
expectations of good earnings this year," said Samar Iqbal, a
dealer at Topline Securities.
In the currency market, the rupee ended slightly firmer at
90.74/79 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.77/82
amid lack of import payments.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in
the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with
$6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern about Pakistan's current account
deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight
months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million
over the same period in the previous year.
The current account deficit in February was $260 million,
compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The
deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.
In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top
level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Monday's close due to
tight liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed and Imtiaz Shah)