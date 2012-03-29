KARACHI, March 29 Pakistani stocks ended
slightly lower on Thursday as investors booked profits at higher
levels after the market closed at a four-year high the previous
day, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended
0.12 percent, or 16.31 points, lower at 13,559.10. The KSE-index
ended at 13,575.41 points on Wednesday, its highest close since
May 2008.
Volume fell to 344.56 million shares, compared with the 450
million shares traded on Wednesday.
"Some profit taking was witnessed at Karachi Exchange ...
however active participation was seen in Lafarge Pakistan and
Bank Islami and National Bank closed at upper limit in
anticipation of excellent results for the quarter ending March
2012," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
Volume leader Lafarge Pakistan closed 14.39
percent higher at 4.53 rupees, National Bank of Pakistan
rose 4.99 percent at 45.21 rupees, and Bank Islami
gained 14.16 percent at 8.06 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.62/67
to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close at 90.70/75 amid a
lack of import payments.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose nearly a quarter to $8.59
billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with $6.96 billion in the 2010/11 period.
In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.
In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top
level of 11.90 percent.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)