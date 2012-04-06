KARACHI, April 6 Pakistan stocks ended higher on Friday, led by the cement sector on talk of a takeover, but gains were limited as investors closed our positions after the index crossed the psychological barrier of 14,000 points in intra-day trade, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended up 0.32 percent, or 44.06 points, at 13,875.53 points after reaching 14,022.36 points earlier in the day.

Volume was 433.02 million shares, compared with 457.9 million on Thursday.

"Amid rumors that many large cement players are interested in taking over Dewan Cement, shares of selected cement firms rallied," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

Volume leader Dewan Cement closed 13.64 percent higher at 6.50 rupees, while Fauji Cement ended up 2.98 percent at 5.87 rupees, and Maple Leaf Cement rose 12.01 percent to 6.25 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.56/60 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.54/64.

The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan's current account deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year from $194 million in the year-ago period.

The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with $98 million in February 2011. The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.

Overnight rates in the money market stayed flat at 9.10 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close because of increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)