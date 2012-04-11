KARACHI, April 11 Pakistan stocks ended lower on
Wednesday after reports said any changes in capital gains tax
regulations could be delayed until the national budget, which is
expected to be announced in May, dealers said.
"According to reports, any SRO (Statutory Regulation Order)
or presidential order is unlikely to be issued in regards to
amendments in CGT," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani
Securities Ltd.
Pakistan's Finance Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue
were unavailable for comment.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.62 percent, or 86.16 points, at 13,816.96 points.
Volume rose to 511.29 million shares, compared with 166.98
million shares traded on Tuesday.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at
90.68/72 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
90.68/73.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion
in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
Dealers also said they were awaiting the monetary policy
announcement due on Friday, in which the key policy rate is
expected to be kept unchanged at 12 percent.
Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)