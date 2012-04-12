KARACHI, April 12 Pakistan stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Thursday as investors continued to liquidate holdings
after media reports said any changes in the capital gains tax
could be delayed until May.
"This selling is a continuation from yesterday after the
reports," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani Securities
Ltd.
The reports said new regulations may not be released until
after the national budget is announced next month.
Brokers had been hoping for changes in the regulations such
as a revision of the formula on what to tax. They had also
called for less stringent requirements on documentation.
Pakistan's Finance Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue
were unavailable for comment.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.9 percent, or 123.22 points, at 13,693.74.
Volume fell to 340.51 million shares, compared with 511.29
million shares traded on Wednesday.
Among the most active companies, volume leader Fauji Cement
ended 4.9 percent lower at 6.80 rupees, Jahangir
Siddiqui fell 5 percent to 19.77 rupees, and D.G.Khan
Cement shed 4.34 percent to close at 40.15 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at
90.69/75 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
90.68/72.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion
in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
Dealers also said they were awaiting the monetary policy
announcement due on Friday, in which the key policy rate is
expected to be kept unchanged at 12 percent.
Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close.
Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 222 rupees
($2.45 billion) and they expect the central bank to conduct a
reverse-repo on Friday.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)