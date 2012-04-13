KARACHI, April 13 Pakistani stocks ended up on
Friday as bargain hunters accumulated shares on cheap prices
after the market fell nearly 1 percent the previous day and on
hopes of healthy corporate profits, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.77 percent, or 105.68 points, to end at 13,799.42.
Volume was 380 million shares, compared with 340.51 million
shares traded on Thursday.
"The market was bullish today on expectations of strong
profits for the quarter ended March 30, which are due to be
announced in the coming weeks," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at
Arif Habib Corp.
Among the most active companies, volume leader Jahangir
Siddiqui ended 5.06 percent lower at 18.77 rupees and
Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 8.25 percent to
13.12 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.65/70
to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.69/75.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion
in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to end between
10.50 percent and 11 percent, compared with the previous day's
close of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank
market.
The State Bank of Pakistan kept its key policy rate
unchanged at 12 percent for the subsequent two months to rein in
inflation and because of weak external accounts.
The announcement was made after markets had closed.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Michael Roddy)