KARACHI, April 17 Pakistani stocks ended
slightly lower on Tuesday, with shares of fertilizer firms
under pressure after Fauji Bin Qasim (FFBL)posted a
larger-than-expected quarterly loss.
FFBL tumbled 4.8 percent to 37.71 rupees after
reporting a loss of 387 million rupees ($4.27 million) in the
quarter to end March, compared with a profit of 1.56 billion
rupees in the same period last year.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.05 percent lower, or 6.48 points, at 13,764.22.
Volume was 268.73 million shares, compared with 261 million
shares traded on Monday.
"Investors preferred to book gains in the fertilizer sector
after a more-than-expected loss posted by FFBL," said Samar
Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
In currency markets, the rupee ended firmer at 90.66/71 to
the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.70/75.
The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from
Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion
in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In Friday's monetary policy statement the central bank said
the external sector was likely to remain under pressure because
of both external debt payments and a lack of foreign aid.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.95 billion
in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $194 million over the same period the previous year.
The current account deficit in February was $260 million,
compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The
deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.
Overnight rates in the money market were almost flat at 11.90
percent, compared with the previous day's close of between 11.75
percent and 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)