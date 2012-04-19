KARACHI, April 19 Pakistani stocks ended
slightly lower on Thursday because of selling in the energy
sector, but investors bought mid-tier shares on hopes of healthy
corporate profits, dealers said, containing losses.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.06 percent, or 8.48 points, lower at 13,929.47.
Volume was 182.59 million shares, compared with 261.5
million shares traded on Wednesday.
"Selling in E&P (Exploration and Production) stocks led the
market to fall marginally," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at
Topline Securities.
Pakistan Oilfield shares ended 0.65 percent lower
at 377.20 Pakistani rupees, while Oil and Gas Development
Company stocks fell 0.76 percent to end at 165.02
rupees.
In currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.71/76
to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.71/74.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement last Friday, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)