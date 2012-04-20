KARACHI, April 20 Pakistani stocks ended almost
flat on Friday, initially buoyed by mid-tier stock buys on hopes
of healthy corporate profits but were later dragged down when
the index crossed 14,000 points, a key psychological line,
dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.05 percent, or 7.01 points, higher at 13,936.48.
Volume was 244.2 million shares, compared with 182.59
million shares traded on Thursday.
"The market once again failed to close above 14,000 ... as
investors remained cautious," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at
Topline Securities.
The KSE-index hit an intra-day high of 14,061.05 points.
Amongst the most active companies, Engro Polymer
ended 2.5 percent higher at 13.14 rupees, Pakistan
Telecommunication Co Ltd closed 4.75 percent higher at
13.90 rupees and Jahangir Siddiqui fell 3.66 percent
to close at 18.14 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.75/80
to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.71/76
because of a rise in import payments.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement last Friday, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)