KARACHI, April 24 Pakistani stocks ended on a
fresh four year high on Tuesday as investors bought bank sector
shares following strong corporate profits for the Jan-March
quarter, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.35 percent, or 49.75 points, higher at 14,132.59, the
highest close since May 2008.
"Pakistan stocks closed bullish led by banking stocks on
strong quarter-end earning announcements at KSE," said Ahsan
Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.
Volume rose to 297.16 million shares, compared with 213.34
million shares traded on Monday.
MCB Bank announced a net profit of 5.6 billion
rupees ($61.63 million) in the quarter ended March 30, compared
with a net profit of 5 billion rupees in the same period last
year.
It also announced a cash dividend of 3 rupees per share and
ended 1.11 percent higher at 176.21 rupees.
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Hub Power Co Ltd
and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd are due to
announce it results on Wednesday's.
The rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.87/90 to the dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 90.90/96 amid a lack of import
payments.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; editing by Ron Askew)