KARACHI, April 25 Pakistani stocks ended on a
four-year high on Wednesday on media reports that amendments to
the capital gains tax (CGT) ordinance had been signed by
President Asif Ali Zardari the day before, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.60 percent, or 85.15 points, higher at 14,217.74, the
highest close since May 2008.
"The market was bullish after the revised CGT was signed by
the President. However, investors are a bit cautious as they
have not seen the document as yet," said Mohammed Sohail, chief
executive at Topline Securities.
The CGT ordinance was initially scheduled to be signed after
the federal budget, due to be released in May, but reports said
the government was pressured by brokers to sign it earlier.
There was no confirmation from the President's office of the
media reports.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.78/83
to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.87/90 amid a
lack of import payments.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)