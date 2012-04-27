KARACHI, April 27 Pakistani stocks fell on
Friday on sales of blue-chip National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)
after it announced a lower-than-expected net profit
for the quarter ending March 30, dealers said.
NBP announced a net profit of 4.6 billion rupees ($50.63
million)for Jan-March quarter, compared with a 4.2 billion in
the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting a net
profit of 5 billion rupees.
The bank did not announce any dividend with the result.
"Lower-than-expected profits by NBP resulted in profit
taking in key stocks," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
NBP shed 3.38 percent to end at 47.15 rupees.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.17 percent, or 23.32 points, lower at 14,042.77 points
on turnover of 196.16 million shares.
The index ended at 14,217.74 on Wednesday, the highest close
since May 2008.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90
to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/86
because of increased import payments.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's GDP growth is estimated at 3.2 percent for
2011/12 fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics.
The growth target was 4.2 percent as originally presented in
the budget announced June 2011 and later revised down to 4
percent following floods in August and September that year.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)