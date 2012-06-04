ISLAMABAD, June 4 The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) fell on Monday with a downturn in global markets undermining investor confidence despite the market's positive reaction to Pakistan's budget announcement on Friday, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.86 percent, or 119.06 points, to close at 13,757.91 points on volume of 71.87 million shares, compared with Friday's close of 13,876.97.

"Tumbling global stocks outweighed ... positive budgetary measures," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

"Investors preferred to sell stocks amid fear that if regional markets continue to fall, then foreign (investors) may sell in the Pakistan market also."

The government announced its budget for the 2012/13 fiscal year on Friday, with an outlay of 3.2 trillion rupees, up 15.8 percent from last year.

According to budget documents, state resources for FY 12/13 are estimated at 2.719 trillion rupees, with tax collection at 1.775 trillion rupees.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, however, had mentioned the outlay in his Friday speech as 2.96 trillion rupees.

The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.85/92, a record low against the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday's close of 93.63/68, a record low at that time.

The rupee has been under sustained pressure in the last two weeks because of increased import payments, especially for oil.

Overnight rates in the money market closed at 11.90 percent, compared to 11.50 on Friday, because of decreased liquidity.

(Reporting by Qasim Nauman)