ISLAMABAD, June 11 The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) rebounded slightly on Monday, with investors picking up cheaper shares after the market fall sharply on Friday, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose by 0.32 percent, or 42.76 points, to close at 13,601.46 points on volume of 44.8 million shares.

"Most investors adopted a cautious strategy, as market saw huge foreign selling last week," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,779,100 on Friday, according to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan.

The Pakistani rupee weakened slightly to end at 94.29/36 against the dollar, a record low, compared with Friday's close of 94.26/34.

Overnight rates in the money market closed slightly higher at 11.90 percent, compared with 11.50 percent on Friday and 11.90 percent last Thursday. (Reporting by Rebecca Conway and Qasim Nauman; Editing by Ron Popeski)