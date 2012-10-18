US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
KARACHI Oct 18 Pakistani stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday but investors remained cautious while waiting for upcoming earnings announcements, traders said,
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.16 percent, or 24.57 points, higher at 15,679.19, on total volume of 134.62 million shares.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.37/95.44 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.37/95.43.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9 percent compared to Wednesday's 9.90 percent. (Compiled by Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)