KARACHI Oct 18 Pakistani stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday but investors remained cautious while waiting for upcoming earnings announcements, traders said,

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.16 percent, or 24.57 points, higher at 15,679.19, on total volume of 134.62 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.37/95.44 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.37/95.43.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9 percent compared to Wednesday's 9.90 percent. (Compiled by Karachi newsroom)