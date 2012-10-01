KARACHI Oct 1 Pakistani stocks closed higher on
Monday after the inflation rate hit a 33-month low, boosting the
confidence of investors, traders said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.80 percent, or 123.91 points, higher at 15,568.73 -- a
four-year high -- on total volume of 135.80 million shares.
"Investors are hopeful that because inflation came down
sharply, there is a high probability that the state bank will
reduce the interest rate," said Mohammad Sohail, chief executive
at Topline Securities.
The central bank is expected to announce a monetary policy
decision on October 5.
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.79 percent in
September from a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
said on Monday.
The year-on-year rate in August was 9.1 percent. On a
month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.79 percent from
August, according to the bureau.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
weaker at 94.88/94.94 to the dollar compared to Friday's close
of 94.75/94.80.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 7.50 compared to
10.40 percent on Friday.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)