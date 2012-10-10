KARACHI Oct 10 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Wednesday with increased buying in major markets, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.42 percent, or 65.58 points, higher at 15,753.82 on
total volume of 132.83 million shares.
"The market was a bit volatile today. It closed higher
because of buying interest in fast moving consumer goods and
financials," said Suleman Maniya at Al-Meezan Investments.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
stronger at 95.43/95.63 compared to Tuesday's close of
95.50/95.56 to the dollar.
Overnight rates in the money market ended higher at 9.90
percent compared to Tuesday's 50 percent.
(Reporting By Katharine Houreld)