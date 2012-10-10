KARACHI Oct 10 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Wednesday with increased buying in major markets, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.42 percent, or 65.58 points, higher at 15,753.82 on total volume of 132.83 million shares.

"The market was a bit volatile today. It closed higher because of buying interest in fast moving consumer goods and financials," said Suleman Maniya at Al-Meezan Investments.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 95.43/95.63 compared to Tuesday's close of 95.50/95.56 to the dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market ended higher at 9.90 percent compared to Tuesday's 50 percent. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld)