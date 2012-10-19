KARACHI Oct 19 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Friday, as investors increased buying because of optimism ahead of upcoming September quarter earning announcements, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.72 percent, or 113.56 points, higher at 15,792.75, on total volume of 208.89 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.35/95.45 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.37/95.44.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 10 percent compared to Thursday's 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)