KARACHI Oct 23 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Tuesday as expectations of announcements of healthy earnings gave the market a boost, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 5.21 points, higher at 15,853.84, on total volume of 103.27 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.53/95.58 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 95.42/95.47.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 7.50 percent compared to Monday's 10 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)