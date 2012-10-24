KARACHI Oct 24 Pakistani stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday in a market that has been strengthened by expectations of announcements of solid quarterly earnings from major companies next week, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.07 percent, or 11.69 points, higher at 15,865.53, on total volume of 143.61 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.62/95.68 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.53/95.58.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 7.00 percent compared to Tuesday's 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)