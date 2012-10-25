KARACHI Oct 25 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit taking ahead of a public holiday, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.33 percent, or 52.81 points, lower at 15,812.72, on total volume of 135.88 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.76/95.82 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.62/95.68.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)