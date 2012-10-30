KARACHI Oct 30 Pakistani stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious over potential disruption to the markets caused by Hurricane Sandy, and local gas shortages that might affect Pakistani industry.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.11 percent, or 16.79 points, lower at 15,795.93, on total volume of 84.98 million shares.

Fauji Cement fell 0.11 rupees to 6.40 per share and Pakistan Telecommunications was down 0.78 rupees to 16.79 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 95.84/95.89 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.76/95.82. Dealers said the local currency was under pressure over oil imports and scheduled debt repayments.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.00 percent compared to Thursday's 7.00 percent. The markets were closed Friday and Monday for a national holiday. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)