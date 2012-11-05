KARACHI Nov 5 Pakistani stocks closed at a record high for the second straight session on Monday, led by conglomerate Engro Corp and expectations for monetary easing.

Engro rose 5 percent to 95.41 rupees, while Azgard Nin fell more than 2 percent to 6.80 rupees per share. Fatima Fertilizer eased nearly 1 percent to 25.55 rupees.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.34 percent, or 54.81 points, higher at 16,156.36, on total volume of 142.88 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee weakened ahead of scheduled repayments to the International Monetary Fund later this month. It ended at 96.12/96.18 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 95.72/95.77.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 7.50 percent compared to Friday's 9.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)