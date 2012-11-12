KARACHI Nov 12 Pakistani stocks eased towards 16,200 points on Monday, as weakness in Engro Corp. and oil shares offset a rise in bank stocks.

Engro fell 4.1 percent to 91.33 rupees, while JS Bank rose 10.83 percent, or 0.64 rupees, to 6.55 per share. Azgard Nine rose nearly 7.38 percent, 0.52 rupees, to 7.57 per share.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.18 percent, or 29.59 points, lower at 16,213.68.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee strengthened to 95.81/95.86 to the dollar on light activity, compared to Thursday's close of 95.90/96.95. The market was closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.90 percent compared to Thursday's close of 9.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)