KARACHI Nov 14 Pakistani stocks steadied above 16,100 points on Wednesday, as a jump in cement shares helped offset concerns over violence in the country's financial capital.

Maple Leaf Cement rose 9.67 percent, or 1.0 rupees, to 11.34 per share, while D.G. Khan Cement rose 0.81 percent, or 0.43 rupees, to 53.20 per share.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.06 percent, or 9.20 points, lower at 16,120.52.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee steadied at 95.86/95.91 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.86/95.92, ahead of International Monetary Fund repayments due this month.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)