KARACHI, March 11 Pakistan's stock market closed
lower on Monday after a gas pipeline deal with Iran raised fears
the United States would impose sanctions on Islamabad, dealers
said.
"Across the board selling was witnessed as investors
preferred to reduce their exposure before any negative news,"
said Samar Iqbal of Topline Securities.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 2.46 percent, or 441.62 points, lower at
17,522.56 points.
The presidents of Iran and Pakistan marked the start of
Pakistani construction on a much-delayed gas pipeline on Monday,
Iranian media reported, despite U.S. pressure on Islamabad to
back out of the project.
Oil and Gas Development Company was down 4.01
Percent to 196.70 rupees. Foods and Fertilizer Engro Corporation
fell 4.59 percent to 122.11 rupees, while Fauji
Fertilizer was down 4.3 percent to 106.99 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
97.70/97.75.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent
form Friday's close of 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)