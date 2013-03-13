KARACHI, March 13 Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Wednesday, after investors sold stocks in market heavyweight Engro Corporation following uncertainty over the price it would buy gas from the government.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.63 percent, or 112.41 points, lower at 17,760.44 points.

Pakistan suffers from chronic gas and electricity shortages, partly because the government sells power under the price it costs to produce it.

Some interest was seen in Lafarge Cement ahead of its board meeting to announce December results, said Samar Iqbal of Topline Securities.

Foods and Fertilizer Engro Corporation fell 4.62 percent to 122.70 rupees, while Lafarge Pak Cement was up 0.33 percent to 6.16 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee was steady at 97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.85/97.90.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7 percent from Tuesday close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)