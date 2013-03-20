KARACHI, March 20 Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Wednesday, led by Engro Corporation, Muslim Commercial Bank and cement companies, traders said.

Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.34 percent, or 60.60 points, higher at 17,753.97 points.

Engro Corporation climbed 4.92 percent to 126.90 rupees and Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 0.88 percent to 190.50 rupees. Lafarge Pakistan Cement Ltd was up 9.83 percent to 6.59 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.15/98.20 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 98.13/98.18

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9 percent.

(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)