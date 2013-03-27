KARACHI, March 27 Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Wednesday, supported by an interest in oil company stocks, traders said.

Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.14 percent, or 25.75 points, higher at 17,897.90 points.

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd rose 0.85 percent to 202.50 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.35/98.39 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 98.36/98.39. Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)