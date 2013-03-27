KARACHI, March 27 Pakistan's stock market closed
higher on Wednesday, supported by an interest in oil company
stocks, traders said.
Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.14 percent, or 25.75 points, higher at 17,897.90
points.
Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd rose 0.85
percent to 202.50 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
98.35/98.39 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of
98.36/98.39.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from
Tuesday's close of 9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)