KARACHI, March 28 Pakistan's stock market closed
higher on Thursday, driven by interest in aviation and telecom
stocks, despite trading volumes at a 10-week low.
Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.28 percent, or 49.86 points, higher at 17,947.76
points.
The telecom sector gained some momentum after the Supreme
Court deferred a final decision on a case over international
calling rates, dealers said.
Pakistan International Airline Corporation rose
1.97 percent to 7.25 rupees and Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd rose 1.02 percent to 19.90 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
98.37/98.42 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of
98.35/98.39.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.40 percent from
Wednesday's close of 9.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)