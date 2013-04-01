KARACHI, April 1 Pakistan's stock market closed
higher on Monday, supported by a lower inflation rate and
interest in the oil, fertilizer and cement sectors, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.27 percent, or 228.80 points, higher at
18,272.11 points.
Pakistan's inflation rate eased to 6.57 percent in March
year-on-year, from 7.4 percent in February, the Pakistan Bureau
of Statistics said on Monday.
Traders said the end of the nomination process ahead of May
11 general elections also boosted investor confidence.
"With (the) nomination paper submission process over,
investors confidence improves as local bourse crossed 18,270
points mark for the first time ever," said Samar Iqbal, a trader
at Topline Securities.
"Pre-result mania coupled with (a) lower CPI helped also
kept interest alive."
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd rose 2.61 percent to 179.78
rupees and Engro Corporation rose 4.42 percent to
134.70 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
98.38/98.43 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money
market remained flat at 9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)