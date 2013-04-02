BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
KARACHI, April 2 Pakistan's stock market closed at a record high on Tuesday, driven mainly by the cement sector, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.40 percent, or 73.63 points, higher at 18,345.74 points.
Fauji Cement Company Ltd rose 4 percent to 8.83 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd climbed 5.33 percent to 19.76 rupees.
Samar Iqbal, a trader at Topline Securities, said interest in cement shares remained strong due to expectations of better earnings in March.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at 98.29/98.33 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 98.38/98.43.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent from Monday's close of 9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.