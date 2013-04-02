KARACHI, April 2 Pakistan's stock market closed at a record high on Tuesday, driven mainly by the cement sector, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.40 percent, or 73.63 points, higher at 18,345.74 points.

Fauji Cement Company Ltd rose 4 percent to 8.83 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd climbed 5.33 percent to 19.76 rupees.

Samar Iqbal, a trader at Topline Securities, said interest in cement shares remained strong due to expectations of better earnings in March.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 98.29/98.33 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 98.38/98.43.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent from Monday's close of 9.40 percent.

