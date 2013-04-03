KARACHI, April 3 Pakistan's stock market scored
gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, closing at a new
high, with cement and oil stocks providing a boost, traders
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.25 percent, or 230.14 points, higher at
18,575.88 points.
"Pre-result euphoria kept investors interested in cement and
oil sectors," said Samar Iqbal, a trader at Topline Securities.
Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd rose 1.01
percent to 205 rupees while Engro Foods Ltd was up 5
percent to 137.39 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
98.29/98.34 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money
market rose to 9.40 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.25
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)