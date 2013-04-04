KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Thursday, supported by the cement sector, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.20 percent, or 37.56 points, higher at 18,613.44 points in a range-bound session.

Dewan Cement remained the volume leader, said Samar Iqbal, a trader at Topline Securities. It climbed 1.12 percent to 5.49 rupees.

Engro Corporation fell 0.61 percent to 135.40 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd lost 4.97 percent to 19.31 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.29/98.34 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)