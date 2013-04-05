KARACHI, April 5 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Friday, with optimism about upcoming earnings driving the market, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.12 percent, or 22.59 points, higher at 18,636.03 points.

Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd rose 6.35 percent to 6.70 rupees while Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd was up 2.47 percent to 21.17 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost steady at 98.30/98.35 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)