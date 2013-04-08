KARACHI, April 8 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Monday in lackluster trade as investors trimmed their positions in the banking sector, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 17.03 points, higher at 18,653.06 points.

Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd fell 5.41 percent to 6.30 rupees while Muslim Commercial Bank was down 1.32 percent to 195 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.37/98.42 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 98.30/98.35. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)