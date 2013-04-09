KARACHI, April 9 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Tuesday, driven by optimism over quarterly results, traders
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.32 percent, or 60.55 points, higher at
18,713.61 points.
"The market closed above (the) 18,700 points mark on
optimism about healthy March quarter results," said Samar Iqbal,
a trader at Topline Securities.
"Renewed buying interest was seen in Engro Corp amid hopes
of additional gas supply. While cherry picking was also
witnessed in telecom and cement stocks."
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.15 percent to 141.95
rupees while Wateen Telecom Ltd was up 2.53 percent to
4.46 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at
98.35/98.40 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of
98.37/98.42. Overnight rates in the money market were flat at
9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)