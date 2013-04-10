KARACHI, April 10 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Wednesday, driven by interest in telecommunications stocks, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.05 percent, or 9.74 points, higher at 18,723.35 points.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 0.7 percent to 141.07 rupees Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd was up 0.61 percent to 21.50 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 98.30/98.35 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 98.35/98.40. Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)