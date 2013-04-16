KARACHI, April 16 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday, driven mainly by the cement sector, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.88 percent, or 162.63 points, lower at 18,361.87 points, amid thin trade, dealers said

D.G.Khan Cement fell 1.78 percent to 70 rupees and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.88 percent to 17.25 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.34/98.39 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.25/98.30.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)