Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
KARACHI, April 16 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday, driven mainly by the cement sector, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.88 percent, or 162.63 points, lower at 18,361.87 points, amid thin trade, dealers said
D.G.Khan Cement fell 1.78 percent to 70 rupees and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.88 percent to 17.25 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.34/98.39 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.25/98.30.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BENGALURU, India, April 11 A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.