KARACHI, April 18 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Thursday, with buyers focused on oil and gas, and food company shares, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.20 percent, or 220.24 points, higher at 18,614.36 points.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was up 0.75 percent to 204 rupees while Engro Corporation rose 2.36 percent to 137.75 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost steady at 98.32/98.39 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karach newsroom)