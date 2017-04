KARACHI, April 19 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Friday, while the market consolidated above 18,600 index level with volumes remaining healthy.

Institutional activity was witnessed in the National Bank and Engro Foods. Engro Foods closed at its upper cap while Engro Polymer also remained in the limelight after its above-expectations result announcement, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 16.85 points, higher at 18,631.21 points.

The National Bank of Pakistan was up 2.29 percent to 42 rupees while Engro Foods Ltd rose 5 percent to 145.40 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.33/98.38 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karach newsroom)