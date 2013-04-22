KARACHI, April 22 Pakistani stocks closed lower
on Monday, with ng pressure in Engro Corporation dampening
sentiments across the board.
Engro Corporation closed at its lower limit amid speculation
that one of its plants was not working properly.
On the contrary, there was renewed buying interest in
Pakistan State Oil, which helped the stock close at its upper
cap, dealers said
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.14 percent, or 25.66 points, lower at
18,605.55 points.
Engro Corporation Ltd fell 5 percent to 130.58
rupees while Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd rose 5
percent to 198.04 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
98.32/98.37 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money
market rose to 9.50 percent from Friday's close of 9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karach newsroom)