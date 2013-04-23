KARACHI, April 23 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Tuesday, following better results announcements from
companies and renewed buying interest in Engro Corporation
stocks.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.22 percent, or 41.74 points, higher at
18,647.29 points.
United Bank Ltd and Pakistan State Oil were among the
companies that announced strong results. Engro Corporation Ltd
rose 4.91 percent to 136.99 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
98.36/98.42 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of
98.32/98.37.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.50
percent.
(Compiled by the Karach newsroom)