KARACHI May 2 Pakistani stocks closed higher on
Thursday due to emerging clarity and optimism about timely
elections on May 11.
Fauji Fertiliser continued to rally after its result
announcement while investors remained skeptical about Engro
Corporation due to problems of gas supply, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.27 percent, or 52.11 points, higher at
19,034.53 points.
Fauji Cement Company Ltd rose 3.05 percent to 9.13
rupees
In the currency market, the rupee ended at
98.34/98.40 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesdey's close
of 98.39/98.44. Overnight rates in the money market remained
flat at 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)