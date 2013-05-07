KARACHI May 7 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Tuesday as the market continued to consolidate ahead of the May 11 general election, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 6.04 points, higher at 19,262.74 points.

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd rose 1.00 percent to 206.50 rupees and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 0.70 percent to 196.35 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.28/98.33 against the dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7 percent from Monday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)