KARACHI May 10 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Friday, driven by steady foreign buying in large cap stocks, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.30 percent, or 254.81 points, higher at 19,916.27 points.

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 5 percent to 249.43 rupees. Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd was up 3.83 percent to 212.15 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.37/98.42 against the dollar, Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9 percent from Thursday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)