US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
KARACHI May 10 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Friday, driven by steady foreign buying in large cap stocks, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.30 percent, or 254.81 points, higher at 19,916.27 points.
Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 5 percent to 249.43 rupees. Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd was up 3.83 percent to 212.15 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.37/98.42 against the dollar, Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9 percent from Thursday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.