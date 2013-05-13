KARACHI May 13 Pakistan's stocks closed higher
on Monday, with market players satisfied to see one political
party reaching close to majority vote in the landmark May 11
general elections. Across the board improvement in share prices
was witnessed due to a smooth election.
Pakistan's stock market hit a record high on Monday as Nawaz
Sharif looked set to form a government that would be less
fragile than expected after the May 11 election, dealers said.
Investors feel that a stable government will force economic
leaders to take bold steps to put the economy back on track.
"There is an expectation that the economy will be much better
handled by one party, and a pro-business party, leading the
government as opposed to an unstable coalition," said Samar
Iqbal, of Topline Securities.
Nishat Mills Ltd and Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd also
performed well due to buying by institutions, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.65 percent, or 328.55 points, higher at
20,244.82 points.
Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 5 percent to 261.90
rupees. Nishat Mills Ltd was up 4.99 percent to 89.99
rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
98.40/98.45 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
98.37/98.42. Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40
percent from Friday's close of 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)